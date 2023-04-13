Is "Zappe Time 2.0" coming to New England? Patriots head coach Bill Belichick would not name quarterback Mac Jones the starter when speaking to media at the NFL Annual League Meeting, leaving it between Jones and backup Bailey Zappe as the draft approaches. Shortly after his March statement, or lack thereof, there were reports that the Patriots shopped Jones during free agency.

Jones is not the official starter for 2023 and there is still that small chance he could be on another team. Either way, Belichick said last month that "everybody will get a chance" under center and the team will put in the best players.

With so many uncertainties about Jones, Zappe needs to be ready for his number to be called.

"If my opportunity presents itself, I'm going to take full advantage of it," Zappe said on Wednesday (via Mass Live's Chris Mason). "I'm going to do everything I can to help the team win. That's really all I can say from that standpoint. That's coach Belichick's decision, whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I'm going to be ready and take advantage of it."

Zappe had his first chance in the spotlight last year as a rookie, called in after Jones and then-backup Brian Hoyer were out with injuries. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and a touchdown in the overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers.

He started and won the next two games, against the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns. In 2022 he had a 70.7% completion percentage, going 65 of 92, with 781 yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions and 40 rushing yards.

The offense struggled all year, so much so that in Week 6 when Jones returned from injury, the Patriots benched him for Zappe in hopes it would increase their chances of winning. New England went on to lose to the Chicago Bears.

Last season, Jones played 14 games, completing 65.2% of his passes with 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. In the 2021 season he had a 67.6 completion percentage, 3,801 passing yards, 22 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

The Patriots have a new offensive coordinator in Bill O'Brien, which should help bring some much-needed leadership to the group. Who O'Brien will have starting will become more clear as we see both QBs in camp.