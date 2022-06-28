All signs point to new Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson being suspended for most, if not all, of the 2022 NFL season after facing allegations of sexual assault or misconduct from 24 different women this offseason. So what about the old Browns QB? Baker Mayfield has already repeatedly wished Cleveland farewell in anticipation of a trade elsewhere, but the former No. 1 overall pick was asked Tuesday whether he'd return in the event Watson is banned for the entire season. His response? Unlikely.

"Nah, I think for that to happen there would have to be some reaching out," Mayfield told reporters at his youth camp in Norman, Oklahoma, per SoonerScoop.com. "But we're ready to move on, I think, on both sides."

It's notable that Mayfield at least left the door open for reconciliation talks, but his general tone during Tuesday's media address was forward-looking, with only reflective remarks on Cleveland.

"I think I got frustrated with (a trade) not happening before minicamp and all those things," he said, "but that's the stuff that's out of my control. ... I think it's been pretty obvious the mutual decision on both sides is to move on. I'm thankful for my four years in Cleveland. There was a lot of ups and downs, and a ton of learning experiences that I'll forever keep with me. I have teammates and friends and relationships that I'll have for a lifetime. ... The support staff in Cleveland, the people in Cleveland, it's a great sports town, so I'm thankful for it. There's no resentment toward the city of Cleveland, by any means."

Mayfield remains on the Browns' roster, though new backup Jacoby Brissett, signed to a one-year deal to replace the departed Case Keenum this offseason, is expected to take over under center in the event Watson is suspended. The Seahawks, meanwhile, have maintained interest in potentially acquiring Mayfield via trade ahead of the 2022 season.