Baker Mayfield and Saquon Barkley have 'a little bet' on Offensive Rookie of the Year

On Saturday, the Offensive Rookie of the Year award will likely be handed to either of the top two picks from last year's draft, Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or Giants running back Saquon Barkley. Both players are deserving -- as is Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson, by the way -- but only one will walk away with both a prestigious award and a little added bonus via the runner-up.

It turns out, Mayfield and Barkley have made "a little bet."

"He's outstanding," Barkley said of Mayfield during an interview with Cleveland.com on Thursday. "He's a heck of a player. He's doing a tremendous job and I truly think it's going to be a good competition. We've got a little bet. Hopefully I'll win that bet. But like I said, I can't say anything bad about him. I respect him as a player and as a person.''

And the winner gets?

"It's for a chain," Barkley said. "The loser's got to get someone else a chain. We get to pick the chain and we get to have fun with it because obviously everyone's talking about who's going to win, and at the end of the day we'd love to see each other win, but we'd also love to see ourselves win too, but we made a little bet with it just to show how friendly we are that it's bigger than just the award."

So, who deserves to win? Glad you asked.

At the end of the regular season, we made the case for both players. Barkley has the statistics. He was one of the best running backs this past season -- and not just among other rookies -- and he submitted one the best seasons by a rookie ever with 2,028 yards and 15 touchdowns from scrimmage. Mayfield has the narrative. He posted a 6-7 record (7-7 if you include his debut, which came in relief of Tyrod Taylor) with the Browns, a team that has been allergic to winning, by throwing for 27 touchdowns. Again, both players are deserving. Barkley had the better statistical season, but quarterbacks often get rewarded for playing a more difficult and important position.

On Thursday, Barkley was named the Pepsi Rookie of the Year over Mayfield, but that award was determined by a fan vote, so it shouldn't have an impact on the award handed out Saturday night, which is determined by 50 media members from around the country and counted by the Associated Press. Two of the last three winners have been running backs (Alvin Kamara and Todd Gurley), but a quarterback (Dak Prescott) captured the award two years ago over a running back (Ezekiel Elliott).