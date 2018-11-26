Baker Mayfield and the Browns put the Hue Jackson era in rearview mirror, but they still have a lot to learn

Baker Mayfield put up monster numbers against the Bengals on Sunday, throwing for four touchdowns and 258 yards. He was efficient, and above all else, he looked good moving the Browns offense in a 35-20 win that at one point saw Cleveland up 28-0. The Bengals, of course, now have former Browns coach Hue Jackson on their staff.

Jackson didn't leave the Browns on fantastic terms. When he was fired, he said that he'd wanted several other notable quarterbacks in the draft. Apparently Mayfield didn't forget, as he snubbed Jackson a bit at the end of the game and said that the Browns now "trust" the people calling plays.

On Monday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about the Browns' win. Bell says that he understands that the win was a big one for Mayfield, but he thought that Mayfield acted a bit "punkish" and he thinks that the Browns need to put the Hue Jackson era in their rearview. Of course, what else can you expect from the player that planted a flag in the opponent's logo after a win? You can watch the Browns take on the Texans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS, stream on CBS All Access or fuboTV (Try for free).

Listen and Subscribe to Off The Bench with Kanell & Bell: iTunes | Stitcher | TuneIn