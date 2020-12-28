Baker Mayfield needed nine words to describe his feelings after discovering that he would be without his top-three receivers about 24 hours before Sunday's road game against the Jets.

With receivers Jarvis Landry, Rashard Higgins and Donovan Peoples-Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and without starting offensive linemen Jedrick Wills (illness) and Wyatt Teller (knee), the Browns' offense failed to register 300 total yards in their 23-16 loss to 2-12 Jets. Had the Browns won, they would have clinched a playoff berth after the Steelers defeated the Colts, 28-24. Cleveland will now have to either beat the Steelers in Week 17 or have the Titans and Colts lose their respective Week 17 games in order to make the playoffs.

"It is pretty much 2020 all in 24 hours," Mayfield said of having to play without several key receivers. "This is what happens, and you have to adapt and change. It is not an excuse."

Mayfield said he "failed this team" after coughing the ball up three times on Sunday. His first two fumbles led to 10 New York points. His third fumble, which occurred on a fourth-and-one play at the Jets' 16-yard-line with 1:25 left, sealed his team's fate.

"We had exactly what we needed to win this game, and I did not do good enough," said Mayfield, who fell to 22-22 as the Browns' starting quarterback. "That is it. I am proud of these guys being able to step up. These guys did not even think they were going to play. For anybody to criticize them, shame on you. Put it on me for not doing my job, for not playing at a high level like I should have and for not getting these guys going and finishing out this game."

While Mayfield put the loss on his shoulders, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who is among this year's candidates for Coach of the Year, was asked several times about his offense's lack of balance during Sunday's game. While Mayfield attempted a season-high 53 passes, running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined to receive 15 carries for 39 yards.

"I will look at it," Stefanski said of his team's lack of rushing attempts. "I wish we scored points, whether running or throwing – it does not matter. I wish we were able to convert some third downs and stay on the field. Certainly, we are trying to score points any which way we can."

As far as his quarterback is concerned, Stefanski took some ownership for Mayfield's struggles on Sunday.

"We have to take care of the ball," he said. "I know Baker understands that. Trust me, I put those guys in some bad spots today. I will look at how I can be better, but can't come on the road and end up minus-two [in the turnover margin] and expect to win."

The loss, according to SportsLine data scientist Stephen Oh, significantly hindered the Browns' playoff hopes, as Cleveland's playoff odds dropped from 92% to 66%. But despite their reduced playoff odds, the Browns will not have much time to lament on their lost opportunity. In six days, the Browns will host the Steelers, a team that beat them by 31 points back in Week 6. The Steelers, who wrapped up the AFC North division title on Sunday, may decide to rest several key players that include quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

"Here is the thing, this one is going to sting for a day or two, but we have the Steelers to win and get in," Mayfield said. "Yes, I am aware of what could have happened if we would have won today. I am well aware of that, but it is what it is. I am going to have to roll with these punches. Backs against the wall, and we have to win to get in. This group fought today, but I did not do enough and play well enough for us to win, and that is it."