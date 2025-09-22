Baker Mayfield got vengeance with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 29-27 win over the New York Jets in Week 3. Squaring off against one of his former coaches in defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Mayfield threw for 233 yards and a touchdown and gashed the Jets for a season-high (and near career-best) 44 rushing yards. And after the victory, the Tampa Bay quarterback did not hesitate to bring up his history with Wilks.

Mayfield spent most of the 2022 season with the Carolina Panthers, opened the year as the starter but lost his job after sustaining an ankle injury. Wilks, then the interim coach, inserted Mayfield into a blowout loss and watched as he delivered a better offensive effort than starter P.J. Walker. The next week, though, Wilks returned to Walker as the starter. Mayfield requested his release from the team shortly thereafter.

"I loved it," Mayfield said of beating the Jets. "Their d-coordinator was the one that cut me in Carolina. A lot of stuff was personal today. Haason Reddick, former Jet. A lot of people."

As Mayfield mentioned, he was not the only one with something to prove. Reddick, a two-time Pro Bowler, spent last season in New York and never had an ideal relationship with the Jets. After his arrival via trade in spring 2024, Reddick held out of training camp in search of a new contract. His absence carried into the regular season as he racked up fines, and in October the Jets permitted him to request a trade. Days later, though, he and the team reached an agreement on a restructured contract.

Buccaneers coach Tod Bowles has history with the Jets, too. He made his NFL coaching debut with the franchise in 2000 as a secondary coach and returned to the franchise in 2015 as the headman. Bowles logged a promising debut season but took steps backward over the next three seasons, and the Jets fired him at the end of his four-year contract.

Mayfield and the Buccaneers beat the Jets in dramatic fashion. After New York rallied back from a 23-6 deficit with three fourth-quarter touchdowns, Mayfield led a successful two-minute drill to set up a decisive field goal. Chase McLaughlin converted the 36-yard kick to put Tampa Bay back in front at the horn.

Late heroics have been the story of Mayfield's season through three weeks. He led game-winning drives in each of the first three contests of the year, defeating the Atlanta Falcons, Houston Texans and most recently the Jets with scores in the final minute.

"Resilient group," Mayfield said. "We stick together. The whole team, when one phase of it is a little bit down, we gotta pick it up and be there for you. That's what this team is all about. We support each other no matter what. It's a resilient, mentally tough group."