Baker Mayfield confident he'll play for Browns on Sunday: 'Mama didn't raise a wuss'

Baker Mayfield is still feeling the effects of a bruised right hand suffered during Sunday's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. That doesn't mean Mayfield won't play for the Cleveland Browns Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals despite not having thrown since he last played.

Mayfield is confident he'll suit up and play Sunday, no matter the injury designation.

"Cause mama didn't raise a wuss,'" Mayfield adamantly said to reporters Wednesday, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

Mayfield admitted the injury to his throwing hand is a bruise and the injury is "on the back side of the hand," so he still has the finger strength needed to release the ball at a proper velocity. He injured the hand when it collided with Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree's face mask toward the end of the first half of Cleveland's loss to Pittsburgh. Mayfield's game was affected by the injury as he went 8 for 16 for 98 yards with an interception in the second half, being sacked four times. The Browns scored just three points in the final 30 minutes.

Mayfield does plan to practice Thursday, but isn't sure if he'll wear a glove on his right hand like he did in the second half Sunday. He doesn't believe missing Wednesday will have a negative impact on Sunday's game against the 1-11 Bengals.

"If we communicate on the right depths and where we need to be, then I shouldn't have a problem," Mayfield said. "It's all about timing and knowing that we've built chemistry and I need to put the ball where we talk about it and they need to have their depth and be there on time."

Mayfield has completed just 60 percent of his passes for 2,917 yards with 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this season. Despite his struggles, the Browns are still in the AFC playoff race at 5-7, two games behind the Steelers for the final wild card spot. Cleveland faces the Bengals twice, travels to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 15 and is home against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16.

The Browns will have to win out, but they still have a chance.