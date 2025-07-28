The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are reworking Baker Mayfield's contract to give the veteran quarterback a $30 million guaranteed salary in 2026, according to ESPN. Mayfield's deal previously had no guarantees for the 2026 season, which is the final year of his deal. The length of Mayfield's contract remains unchanged.

Mayfield signed a three-year, $100 million extension to remain with the Bucs during the 2024 season -- that, after initially signing a one-year, $4 million show-me deal with the team in 2023.

Last week, Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht revealed that the team wanted to extend Mayfield's contract when the time was right.

"I love Baker. I love everything he's done for us," Licht told The Athletic. "The goal for us is for Baker to continue to be the player that he is, and at some point, we reach an extension when the time is right and he continues to be our quarterback for a long time. That's the goal."

Mayfield is with his fourth team since breaking into the NFL. After spending the first four seasons of his pro career with the Browns, Mayfield was traded to the Carolina Panthers in July 2022. The veteran signal-caller ended up spending part that season with the Panthers before being claimed off of waivers by the Los Angeles Rams.

Mayifield has thrived since joining the Bucs in the 2023 offseason. In 2024, he produced career-highs in completion percentage (71.4), passing yards (4,500), and touchdowns (41) while leading Tampa Bay to the playoffs for the second consecutive season.