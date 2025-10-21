Baker Mayfield took the officials to task during and after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 24-9 loss to the Detroit Lions on Monday night.

Tampa Bay's quarterback was seen giving NFL official John Hussey an earful following the Buccaneers' final offensive drive. Mayfield was transparent afterwards when asked about his exchange with referee John Hussey and his overall thoughts on the night's officiating crew.

"A third down defensive holding call that wasn't called, and also still pretty damn confused about the double review," said Mayfield, who didn't hold back. "A lot of things in that game that were a little questionable ... I work my ass off, and I put a lot into this game, so when [calls are made] that I don't think are deemed fair, I'm going to let somebody know."

The "double review" that Mayfield referenced occurred early in the fourth quarter when Mayfield completed a four-yard pass to tight end Cade Otton on a fourth-and-4 play. The officials upheld that Otton had secured the catch and subsequent first down after the Lions challenged the play.

To the surprise of everyone, Hussey was called back to monitor and ultimately reversed the call on the field, giving the Lions possession and also awarding Detroit its timeout back.

That was the second overturned play of the night involving Mayfield and Otton. Late in the first half, the officials overturned a three-yard completion to Otton while determining that Mayfield's pass was instead intercepted by Arthur Maulet. By rule, possession is awarded to the offensive player where is 50-50 possession.

There's no denying that the Buccaneers were on the wrong side of the close calls on Monday night. That being said, Tampa Bay's loss was also a byproduct of the Lions simply playing better on both sides of the ball, especially on the ground. Detroit ran for 164 yards that included 136 yards and two scores by Jahmyr Gibbs. Conversely, the Buccaneers ran for just 41 yards on 12 carries as they spent the majority of the game playing from behind.

Adding insult to injury was the fact that Mayfield's squad lost one of their its players in Mike Evans, who is slated to miss the majority of the Buccaneers' remaining regular season games after breaking his collarbone during the second quarter.