Baker Mayfield doubles down on criticism toward referees, says he doesn't expect to get calls in New England

Baker Mayfield said that the Cleveland Browns' bye week allowed him to rest a hip injury that was sustained during his team's Week 6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. The bye week did not, however, temper his frustrations toward NFL officials after he was recently fined for his criticism of the officiating during the Browns' loss to the Seahawks. Mayfield specifically took issue with receiver Jarvis Landry's block during the second half of Cleveland's loss to Seattle that was deemed illegal by the officials.

Mayfield, speaking to reporters on Wednesday, said that he does not regret his criticism of officials following Cleveland's most recent loss and fourth of the season, other than the fact that he was fined for his actions. Mayfield said that his criticism of the officials, quite frankly, needed to be said. He added that he does not think his team will get any breaks from the officials when Cleveland travels to Foxboro to take on the undefeated Patriots this weekend.

"Well, one, I wouldn't say it's complaining when it's blatantly obvious," Mayfield said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. "I'd say that's just stating facts. Freedom of speech I thought, but that's OK, I get fined for it. It's the league, that's what they do. They fine you for some ridiculous things. That's just how it is. There's a reason that everybody is talking about it. It's not just me.

"It goes for every team. We're not going to get a lot of calls, and we know that, especially going into this week. There's no time to worry about it. No time to stress about it. Just play our game."

Mayfield hasn't been the only Browns star to recently vent his frustrations with regard to the league's officials. Receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who also received a fine following the Seattle game for violating the league's uniform policy, shared the NFL's fine letter to him on social media while expressing his frustration. Earlier this season, Beckham opened up to the media about his issues with the league's officiating and the NFL's policy on league-issued fines.

"I think it's crazy," Beckham said when asked regularity of player fines in today's NFL. "Probably shouldn't, but I know there's so much going on, with the future coming up of the NFL and this and that, and I feel like the NFL finds ways to take [your money] from you. I understand the penalty, getting fined for that, but pants above the knees, a shirt hanging out or we're talking about a T-shirt that costs $5 to make and you're getting $5,000 taken from you. Pads above your knees and I'm like, you really think that this little knee pad covering my knee cap is gonna affect if somebody hits me who is 250 pounds, running at 18 miles an hour … I don't do physics, but if I get hit, this is not going to protect me. You know what I mean? It's just stuff like that that I feel like we can come to a better agreement in simplifying things and not taking the money out of the pockets of the players who are putting money into this entire game.

"So it's just tough. It sucks to get fined for socks or in the middle of a game have someone come up and [say], 'Oh, your jersey's out.' Bro, I'm not worried about my jersey in the middle of a game. I'm worried about what assignment do I have. A visor this. All those little things that I feel like that could just be eliminated."

Freddie Kitchens, the Browns' first year head coach who is hoping to get things turned around after his team's 2-4 start, recently said that the league has contacted him asking him to dial back on questioning officials publicly. He added that, while he will plan on avoiding public criticism of officials moving forward, he doesn't have an issue with his players doing it as long as it doesn't interfere with winning.

"I like money so I'm not going to complain about the officials," Kitchens said. "If they want to give their money to the league, they can do it. It doesn't matter to me either way.

"I'd like for them to keep their money, but I also like our guys to be passionate about what they are doing. They have a decision to make, I guess."

Mayfield and the Browns may need a few favorable calls to have a shot at beating the Patriots, who have allowed just 48 points this season heading into Sunday's game. In Monday night's 33-0 blowout victory over the New York Jets, the Patriots picked off Jets second-year quarterback Sam Darnold four times while holding him to just 11 of 32 passing.

"Obviously, they are a well-coached team. That is just plain and simple," Mayfield said of New England's defense, via the Browns' team website. "They are aggressive. They give their secondary the chance to play aggressive and have eyes in the backfield to see where the ball is thrown, and then they are always in the right place at the right time. It is part of being well coached, guys knowing exactly what they need to do and doing their job. They play well with each other."