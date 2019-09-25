Baker Mayfield fires back after former NFL coach rips Browns QB for being 'overrated as hell'

If Rex Ryan ever returns to an NFL sideline, there's a good chance it won't be happening with the Browns, and that's because the former Jets and Bills coach is basically public enemy No. 1 in Cleveland this week for comments he made about Baker Mayfield.

After watching Mayfield struggle through the Browns' 20-13 loss to the Rams on Sunday, Ryan had some very interesting things to say about the second-year quarterback, and let's just say that none of them were complimentary.

During a Monday appearance on ESPN, the former NFL coach delivered a completely unprompted criticism of Mayfield, calling the quarterback "overrated as hell."

"I'd love to be an offensive coordinator [with the Browns]," Ryan said, via Cleveland.com. "I have Odell Beckham, Jarvis Landry, Nick Chubb and there's Baker Mayfield. Yeah, I know he's overrated as hell ...."

Ryan then went on to explain why he thinks Mayfield is overrated.

"Look, I bought into the dang hype," Ryan said. "Here's a guy right now that's a one-read guy, and then he's going to improvise. He's gotta realize that you are one of the slowest guys on that field when you take off with it. The ball's not coming out in rhythm. He's staring down guys, and you're not that accurate down the field."

That's a lot of insults coming from a guy who drafted Mark Sanchez.

Ryan's comments came after a Week 3 game where he watched Mayfield complete just 50 percent of his passes for 195 yards. Although Mayfield threw a touchdown pass against the Rams, he also threw an interception, meaning he now has five on the season, which is the second-highest total in the NFL.

As you could probably guess, Mayfield didn't agree with Ryan's assessment of his talent, and the Browns quarterback came out swinging on Wednesday when he finally got a chance to respond to Ryan's comments. As a matter of fact, Mayfield went straight for the jugular by pointing out that Ryan doesn't really have much room to talk since there's a "reason" he doesn't have an NFL coaching job right now.

"If you don't wear orange and brown, you don't matter," Mayfield said, via ESPN.com. "And Rex Ryan doesn't have any colors right now for a reason."

Freddie Kitchens was slightly more diplomatic about the situation when asked about Ryan's comments on Wednesday. Although the Browns coach didn't necessarily rip Ryan, he did say the comments were "asinine."

"I appreciate his opinion and all of that, but he's not in our building and has no idea what we're doing," Kitchens said, via Cleveland.com. "Is he a one-read quarterback? No, he's not. That's asinine to say."

This feud could end up being a good thing for Mayfield, and that's because he somehow seems to play better when he's in a war of words with someone, and if you need proof, all you need to do is ask Hue Jackson about that.