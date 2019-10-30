Baker Mayfield gets into heated exchange with reporter, storms out of press conference

Things aren't going so well for the Cleveland Browns this season. After being crowned the offseason champions following a flurry of big acquisitions, they are just 2-5 and have lost their last three matchups.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield has received a lot of heat for his play lately, he has thrown for just 1,690 yards and six touchdowns in seven games. He also is tied with Jameis Winston for the most interceptions thrown this year with 12.

Some of that frustration appeared to spill out into the locker room this week, as Mayfield got into it with a reporter and stormed out of a press conference on Wednesday.

Baker Mayfield got into a heated moment with a reporter and walked out of his weekly press conference. #Browns pic.twitter.com/lSGxos3Ce8 — clevelanddotcom (@clevelanddotcom) October 30, 2019

Mayfield clearly did not appreciate the reporter butting in during his answer and also didn't like the kind of questions he was being asked. According to the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, this episode may have more to do with the reporter asking the questions rather than Mayfield's struggles.

The Browns had a chance to turn public perception around last week against the undefeated New England Patriots. Despite having a bye week to prepare for the matchup, the Browns turned the ball over three times in just the first quarter, which put them in a 17-0 hole. Mayfield threw for 194 yards, one touchdown and one interception in the 27-13 loss.

Discipline has been the issue for the Browns so far this season, as penalties and turnovers have taken them out of games on several occasions. The Browns lead the NFL in penalties with 70 -- averaging 10 penalties a game (which also leads the league). The 591 penalty yards are second in the NFL behind the Minnesota Vikings (604), but they have played one more game than Cleveland. Having a little more discipline in interviews would also help keep the Browns out of headlines off the field.