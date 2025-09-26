Baker Mayfield popped up on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report this week with a right biceps injury and was a limited participant in each of the teams' practice sessions ahead of their marquee matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Coach Todd Bowles offered on Friday an optimistic outlook for his quarterback's Week 4 availability, though, saying that he "should be OK" for game action.

Mayfield, wide receiver Chris Godwin and left tackle Tristan Wirfs are all questionable for the clash with the Eagles. Godwin and Wirfs have yet to play this season. Godwin sustained a gruesome ankle injury last season and Wirfs underwent knee surgery in July.

"Trending in the right direction," Bowles said of those three. "We'll see what happens tomorrow with Tristan and Chris. Baker should be OK for Sunday but limited today."

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield questions Eagles' plan to beat the Tampa heat: 'I don't think that helps them' Austin Nivison

The Buccaneers did not specify when Mayfield sustained the injury, but it could have come in last week's win over the New York Jets when he was hit on a throw and shook his hand as he left the field. He was seen wearing a sleeve on his throwing arm during practice this week.

Mayfield has been one of the NFL's most outstanding quarterbacks through three games. He tallied six touchdown passes without an interception during the Buccaneers' 3-0 start and has been as productive as ever on the ground with at least 33 rushing yards in each of his first three games.

Most impressive were Mayfield's clutch efforts in the three victories. Tampa Bay won each of those games with a last-minute score, becoming the first team in the Super Bowl era to open a season in that fashion. Mayfield hit Emeka Egbuka in Week 1 for a game-winning touchdown, set up a go-ahead rushing score from Rachaad White in Week 2 and pushed the Buccaneers into field goal range for a walk-off kick in Week 3.

"Resilient group," Mayfield said after the latest win. "We stick together. The whole team, when one phase of it is a little bit down, we gotta pick it up and be there for you. That's what this team is all about. We support each other no matter what. It's a resilient, mentally tough group."

The returns of Godwin and Wirfs should be significant. Godwin topped 1,000 yards in four of his previous five seasons and was well on his way to another when he was injured last season. In seven games, he tallied 50 receptions for 576 yards and five scores. Wirfs, meanwhile, will help an offensive line that has dealt with an array of injuries in the early going. A first-round pick in 2020, Wirfs is a three-time All Pro selection.