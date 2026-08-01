Baker Mayfield says he feels 'disrespected.' If the Buccaneers move on, these five teams make sense

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers aren't exactly on the best of terms entering the 2026 season. Mayfield recently went as far as saying he feels "disrespected" by the Buccaneers' contract offer, which allegedly did not extend beyond two years.

The Buccaneers reportedly offered Mayfield a two-year extension worth just north of $100 million, per ESPN, which also reported that the team isn't happy with how Mayfield has spoken about the organization in recent days. Clearly, the relationship between Mayfield and the Buccaneers is frayed.

Baker Mayfield TB • QB • #6 CMP% 63.2 YDs 3693 TD 26 INT 11 YD/Att 6.8 View Profile

While Mayfield will lead the Buccaneers' offense in 2026, his future with the team beyond that is very much in doubt. Mayfield has stressed that he wants to remain in Tampa, but he is currently slated to become a free agent after the 2026 season. Based on how contract talks unfolded, there's a good chance another team will make him an offer that makes him feel more valued than the Buccaneers have in recent months.

It's easy to see both sides. While Mayfield has enjoyed a career resurgence in Tampa, he still isn't considered an upper-echelon quarterback. He's just 28-26 as the Buccaneers' starting quarterback, including a 1-2 postseason record. A penchant for costly turnovers has often been Mayfield's Achilles heel.

That said, Mayfield has proven to be a productive starting quarterback who, at 31, should still have several solid seasons left. In the right situation, Mayfield -- who has won playoff games with both the Browns and Buccaneers -- has shown he's good enough to lead a team on a playoff run. If he plays well in 2026, he should have several offers to become another team's starting quarterback.

With that in mind, here's a look at five possible landing spots for Mayfield if he and the Buccaneers part ways after the 2026 season.

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Arizona Cardinals

Arizona seems like the most realistic option for Mayfield if he becomes a free agent next offseason. The Cardinals currently don't have a long-term plan at quarterback and could use a player of Mayfield's stature to help turn things around.

The Cardinals will move forward this year with veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, but it seems clear they'll look to upgrade the position after the season. Mayfield would be a good fit for several reasons, starting with the fact that his experience and leadership could do wonders for a Cardinals team with promising young players like rookie running back Jeremiyah Love, tight end Trey McBride and wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr.

Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta makes sense for multiple reasons, starting with the fact that the Falcons don't have a stable situation at quarterback. Their current plan for 2026 involves Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., but both are currently dealing with injuries, prompting Atlanta to sign veteran backup Cooper Rush at the start of training camp.

Mayfield took advantage of a favorable situation when he arrived in Tampa Bay, and he could be set up for similar success in Atlanta. The Falcons have one of the league's most impressive collections of skill players, including running back Bijan Robinson, wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts. Atlanta may be a quarterback away from becoming a serious contender.

Mayfield is also familiar with Kevin Stefanski after playing for him in Cleveland from 2020-21. During their first season together, Mayfield and Stefanski helped the Browns win the franchise's first playoff game since 1993. Their time in Cleveland didn't end well, however, and it appears there are still some ill feelings.

Houston Texans

Houston is the only team in the NFL to win a playoff game in each of the past three seasons. C.J. Stroud's shortcomings over the past two years, however, are perhaps the biggest reason the Texans have yet to advance beyond the divisional round. They're also why Stroud hasn't received a long-term contract.

If Stroud doesn't take the next step this season, the Texans will undoubtedly be in the market for a quarterback in 2027. If that happens, it's easy to imagine Houston considering Mayfield, who would benefit from a solid supporting cast and arguably the NFL's best defense.

Minnesota Vikings

Another team that might be a quarterback away from serious contention. Like the Falcons, the Vikings are holding a quarterback competition between a veteran (Kyler Murray) and a recent first-round pick (J.J. McCarthy).

The odds are decent that the Vikings will be in the market for a quarterback in 2027. If that ends up being the case, it's safe to assume Minnesota will consider Mayfield, who could become the next former first-round pick to thrive under Kevin O'Connell. Like Atlanta, Minnesota has talented playmakers -- most notably Justin Jefferson -- who would increase Mayfield's chances of success.

New York Jets

The Jets are hoping Geno Smith can return to his Pro Bowl form, but if he can't, Gang Green could once again be looking for a quarterback in 2027. Given Smith's struggles with Las Vegas last season, there's a good chance the Jets will be in the market for quarterback help after the 2026 season.

Mayfield would be a clear upgrade over Smith, but it's safe to assume the Jets wouldn't be the first team on his wish list given their lack of success over the years. Still, if his options are limited, Mayfield may have to take whatever opportunity gives him a chance to start, which could lead him to New York.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Of all the teams on this list, the Steelers are the least likely to pursue Mayfield in 2027. Mike McCarthy is determined to find Pittsburgh's next franchise quarterback, and the Steelers currently have two promising young quarterbacks in Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar.

That said, Pittsburgh can't be ruled out because its 2026 starter, Aaron Rodgers, plans to retire after this season, and the Steelers don't have a proven quarterback behind him outside of Mason Rudolph, who has spent his career as a backup.

If nothing else, the Steelers could sign Mayfield to compete with either Howard or Allar. In that scenario, Pittsburgh probably wouldn't offer Mayfield a long-term contract, meaning he would have to bet on himself once again.