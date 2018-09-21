Baker Mayfield leads Browns to first win in 635 days so he's gotta be the starting QB, right?

Baker Mayfield appears to have made Hue Jackson's quarterback decision for him after a thrilling 21-17 Browns win over the Jets on Thursday. Mayfield came in after Tyrod Taylor left with a concussion and went 17 of 23 for 201 yards after Taylor started the game 4 of 14. The result? Pandemonium. The Bud Light Victory Fridges unlocked, J.R. Smith was seen without a shirt on (again), and the Browns are 1-1-1.

More than anything else, the Browns look like they have an identity -- and a future. Myles Garrett had a pair of sacks on Thursday, and the linebackers and secondary played well as a unit. Plus, new kicker Greg Joseph made a pair of kicks after the disaster against the Saints in Week 2! Everything is coming up Cleveland.

On Friday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell look into Mayfield's impressive debut, and they say that Jackson's choice at quarterback should be easy at this point -- all he has to do is pull the trigger. They also talk about Smith's photo in the stands shirtless and the Victory Fridges opening up in what may be the biggest night in Cleveland sports since the Cavaliers won the NBA Finals.

