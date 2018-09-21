Baker Mayfield makes debut for Browns, gets off to scorching hot start against Jets

After spending most of the first half calling for the Browns to put in Baker Mayfield, fans in Cleveland finally got their wish.

With the national spotlight on the Browns' game vs. the Jets on Thursday, the rookie quarterback made his NFL debut on Thursday night and he didn't disappoint. For most of the first half, Tyrod Taylor was under center for the Browns, but after suffering a head injury late in the second quarter, Browns coach Hue Jackson was left with no choice but to put in Mayfield.

The No. 1 overall pick entered the game with just under 1:45 left in the first half and he immediately did something that Taylor was unable to do: He led the Browns on a scoring drive.

Mayfield came out firing and competed his first three passes for 47 yards, which was especially impressive, because Taylor had only been able to muster a total of 19 passing yards during his six possessions on the field.

Tyrod Taylor in the 1st half:

4/14 for 19 yards in 6 drives



Baker Mayfield in the 1st half:

3/4 for 47 yards in 1 drive pic.twitter.com/OsUKz8cSew — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 21, 2018

Mayfield's first completion of his career went to Jarvis Landry for a 14-yard gain on first-and-10.

In the 1:19 that he was on the field in the second quarter, Mayfield led the Browns on their only scoring drive of the first half. The rookie quarterback drove his team 39 yards down the field, which set up a 45-yard field goal by new Browns kicker Greg Joseph.

Here's a look at every pass that Mayfield threw in the first half.

If Mayfield keeps it up, there's a good chance Taylor is never going to play another down for the Browns. We know that he won't play in the second half at all, as the team has ruled their starting quarterback out with a concussion.

If you want to keep tabs on Mayfield and the second half of the Jets-Browns game, be sure to click here so you can follow along in our live blog.