It took three running plays and one possession for Sean McVay to make the switch from John Wolford to Baker Mayfield during Thursday night's game against the Raiders. Mayfield entered the game with 2:21 left in the first quarter and the Rams trailing 10-0.

On his first play, the former Browns and Panthers quarterback zipped a 21-yard completion to wideout Van Jefferson. Mayfield then had a 6-yard run that helped set up Matt Gay's 55-yard field goal.

Mayfield was signed by the Rams on Tuesday, a day after he was released by the Panthers. Mayfield, who signed with Carolina this past offseason, lost his starting spot after sustaining an injury in Week 5. His last start in Carolina occurred during a Week 11 loss the Browns, the team he spent the first four years of his career with.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, Mayfield helped the Browns capture their first playoff win in 26 years in 2020. He is hoping to produce similar magic in Los Angeles as the Rams look to avoid playoff elimination.