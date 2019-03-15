Baker Mayfield on new Browns receiver Odell Beckham: 'You don't want to tame' his personality

Some think the New York Giants got better by trading Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., in large part because of the pass catcher's personality. If you ask Beckham's new quarterback, however, the receiver's personality is just one of the things that makes him special.

Addressing the Cleveland Browns' blockbuster deal for OBJ on Friday, Baker Mayfield had nothing but positive things to say about the ex-Giants all-star, particularly Beckham's colorful character.

"You could say the same thing about me," he said, per NFL.com's Kevin Patra. "You don't want to tame it. You just let them be themselves and make plays. That's who they are, when it comes down to it. The guys in that locker room, you're going to love playing with them. And I know from Saquon (Barkley) and Sterling Shepard that I'm very close with, I know exactly who OBJ is inside the locker room and who he is to his teammates."

Asked if Beckham will fit in Cleveland's locker room, Mayfield had no doubts.

"People can have their attitudes and perspective on it," he said, "but he's himself, and he has his teammates' back."

There's been rampant speculation as to why the Giants dealt Beckham less than a year after signing him to a lucrative contract extension, with many pointing to comments by general manager Dave Gettleman at the 2019 scouting combine -- about "eliminating distractions" inside the team -- as a potential explanation. Mayfield, of course, had similar labels after his arrest, among other controversies, in college, but is now the face of a resurgent franchise in Cleveland after his star rookie season.

