The Liam Coen saga will go down as one of the best stories of the NFL offseason. After reportedly withdrawing from the Jacksonville Jaguars head coaching search to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and sign a deal that would make him the highest-paid coordinator in NFL history, he went back and accepted the Jaguars job!

After the extension was agreed upon, Tampa Bay attempted to reach Coen for several hours -- but got ghosted! The Buccaneers can't be thrilled about losing Coen or with the manner in which they lost him, but quarterback Baker Mayfield isn't too upset with his former offensive coordinator for landing a big promotion.

"I left him on read for a little bit just like he left me on read," Mayfield said with a smile while speaking with reporters at the Pro Bowl. "I know people are gonna be upset about it, but for him, Ashley and their kids, you can't argue with that decision. I can't be mad at that, as much as I would want to have him still here, it is what it is. Life goes on and I'm happy for him."

Mayfield said he understands why people would be upset with how this whole situation went down. However, he did give Coen credit for helping the Bucs in 2024 and explained how he would help Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence moving forward.

"Liam taught the game of football to all of our offensive guys, and he helped me out tremendously with pre-snap adjustments," Mayfield said. "So, Trevor is going to have a guy that's really going to grow into him and lean into that and help him out. Not just on the field, but off the field."

Mayfield became just the third quarterback to ever throw for 4,500 yards and 40 touchdowns while completing 70% of his passes. This past season, the Buccaneers offense ranked No. 3 in total yards (399.5 per game), and No. 4 in points per game (29.5). With Coen gone, the Buccaneers decided to promote from within, naming former pass game coordinator Josh Grizzard their new offensive coordinator.