Baker Mayfield owns up to staring down Hue Jackson: 'Football's not meant to be a soft game'
Mayfield isn't apologizing for looking at his former head coach
Baker Mayfield downplayed his staredown of Bengals assistant coach and former Browns head coach Hue Jackson on Sunday, but he hasn't been shy about his feelings towards Jackson. Jackson went on a press run after he was fired by the Browns bemoaning the state of the franchise. On Wednesday, however, Mayfield couldn't keep the reasons for the stare to himself any longer.
In a press conference, he explained his thoughts in the heat of the moment.
Stream all of Sunday's games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream the CBS games on CBS All Access.
"You're supposed to play with emotion," Mayfield told reporters. "You're supposed to play with passion. Quite honestly, if you don't like it, whatever. Football's not meant to be a soft game. I could care less."
Mayfield added that "I'm not trying to make friends outside of [the Browns'] locker room," via Mary Kay Cabot.
Mayfield has emerged as one of the frontrunners for Rookie of the Year, with the Browns now 7-7-1 on the year. A win over the Ravens on Sunday would give Cleveland its first winning season since 2007. It'll be no small feat -- they're playing a Ravens team fighting for the division on the road -- but Mayfield has already beaten the odds several times this year at the helm of the Browns offense.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 NFL Draft QBs you need to know
It's official: Herbert will play for the Ducks in 2019, so here are the names you need to know...
-
Draft: Top prospects in Orange Bowl
You'll be watching an assortment of top draft prospects on every play in this CFP semifinal...
-
Seem like Brady plans to play in 2019
Tom Brady might play forever
-
NFL DFS: Best Week 17 DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Blake Bortles to start in Week 17
Bortles is apparently getting his job back from Cody Kessler for the regular season finale
-
Christmas gift for all NFL playoff teams
Patrick Mahomes will get all of the ketchup his heart desires, as Quinn and Will Brinson decide...