Baker Mayfield owns up to staring down Hue Jackson: 'Football's not meant to be a soft game'

Baker Mayfield downplayed his staredown of Bengals assistant coach and former Browns head coach Hue Jackson on Sunday, but he hasn't been shy about his feelings towards Jackson. Jackson went on a press run after he was fired by the Browns bemoaning the state of the franchise. On Wednesday, however, Mayfield couldn't keep the reasons for the stare to himself any longer.

In a press conference, he explained his thoughts in the heat of the moment.

"You're supposed to play with emotion," Mayfield told reporters. "You're supposed to play with passion. Quite honestly, if you don't like it, whatever. Football's not meant to be a soft game. I could care less."

Mayfield added that "I'm not trying to make friends outside of [the Browns'] locker room," via Mary Kay Cabot.

Mayfield has emerged as one of the frontrunners for Rookie of the Year, with the Browns now 7-7-1 on the year. A win over the Ravens on Sunday would give Cleveland its first winning season since 2007. It'll be no small feat -- they're playing a Ravens team fighting for the division on the road -- but Mayfield has already beaten the odds several times this year at the helm of the Browns offense.