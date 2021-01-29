One of the biggest NFL storylines right now -- despite Super Bowl LV being almost one week away -- has been the fact that Houston Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson is unhappy with the direction of the franchise. Shortly after the team named David Culley its next head coach, news broke that Watson had demanded a trade. With Watson potentially being available, fans of many NFL teams are calling for their teams to make a move for the star signal caller.

That includes some Cleveland Browns fans. One Browns blog suggested that the team needs to think about trading for Watson. Current Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was quick to shut that talk down and responded by tweeting, "some of y'all 'browns' are funny."

To make his statement even more poignant, Mayfield pinned his response to his Twitter account. In doing so, that will be the first tweet that anyone sees when they are looking at Mayfield's profile.

There's obviously no denying that Watson is one of the top quarterbacks in the league and would make almost any team better. However, it's also worth noting that Mayfield is coming off a season in which he completed 62.8 percent of his passes and led the Browns to the franchise's first playoff appearance since 2002.

On top of that, Mayfield won a playoff game, as Cleveland defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Browns lost a narrow divisional round contest against the Kansas City Chiefs, who will be facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl, but you can't discount what Mayfield has done for Cleveland.