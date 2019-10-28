Baker Mayfield says Browns have no discipline: 'Starts first and foremost with me'

The Cleveland Browns just can't get out of their own way. At least that's how quarterback Baker Mayfield sees it. In a 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, the Browns turned the ball over on three consecutive possessions after going three-and-out to start the game. Nick Chubb had fumbles on consecutive carries while Mayfield threw an awkward interception which he tried to flip the ball to Jarvis Landry behind the line of scrimmage.

Those three turnovers put Cleveland in a 17-0 hole after the first quarter concluded, one the Browns couldn't dig themselves out of. We've seen a similar story unfold for the Browns all season long.

"Non-discipline. Guys not being focused on their job," Mayfield said, via Conor Orr of Sports Illustrated. "Starts first and foremost with me. I have to be a leader every single down. Make sure we're set, make sure we're paying attention, because if we can't use cadence, we're hurting ourselves."

Penalties and turnovers have hurt the Browns throughout the year. The Browns lead the NFL in penalties with 70 -- averaging 10 penalties a game (which also leads the league). The 591 penalty yards are second in the NFL behind the Minnesota Vikings (604), but they played one more game than Cleveland.

The Browns are 29th in the league with a minus-9 turnover margin and tied for the league lead in interceptions with 12. They have 17 giveaways through seven games, which is second-most in the NFL. Their 2.4 giveaways per game are tied for first in the league.

Cleveland has not fixed the problem and currently sits third in the AFC North because of it. They are 2.5 games behind the Houston Texans for the final wildcard playoff spot in the AFC, and seven of their last nine opponents currently have a losing record, so there is some hope remaining for Cleveland fans.

However, unless the Browns figure out their two biggest issues, that isn't going to matter.

"It's very evident, that's what's getting us beat," said Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens. "Turnovers and penalties. Turnovers and penalties."