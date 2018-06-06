Baker Mayfield says he's never seen anybody like Browns teammate Josh Gordon before

When he was at the peak of his powers, there were very few NFL wide receivers capable of dominating like Josh Gordon.

Think all the way back to 2013. Gordon, who was suspended for the first two games of the season, came back for the final 14 games and put up the following stat line: 87 catches, 1,646 yards, nine touchdowns. The yardage total led the NFL by nearly 150 yards. The catches ranked 11th in the league and the touchdowns 14th. And again, all this happened despite the fact that Gordon missed the first two games.

At 6-foot-3, 225 pounds with a 36-inch vertical, a 4.52-second 40-yard dash time and 10-inch hands, Gordon is a physical specimen who is incredibly difficult to deal with. And he's obviously got incredible skill for the position.

So, maybe it should not be a surprise that Browns rookie quarterback and No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield came away from his first interactions with Gordon during OTAs wildly impressed.

"I've never seen anybody like him, bar none," Mayfield said of Gordon, per the Cleveland Plain Dealer. "He's definitely gifted."

Mayfield played with two NFL wide receivers while at Oklahoma in the Jaguars' Dede Westbrook and the Giants' Sterling Shepard. Both players were mid-round draft picks (fourth round for Westbrook and second round for Shepard) and have prodigious talent, but neither is in Gordon's league physically.

Gordon is entering his late 20s (he'll be 27 years old for the 2018 season) and he missed parts of the most recent four NFL seasons thanks to a series of suspensions, but if Gordon and Mayfield can tap into each other's talent, that could be a really good sign for the Browns.