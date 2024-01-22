The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 season came to an end at the hands of the Detroit Lions in the divisional round of the playoffs, as the Bucs fell to Dan Campbell and Jared Goff, 31-23. Now, the Buccaneers will turn their attention to the offseason, and all the tough decisions that come with it.

First on the to-do list for Tampa Bay is figuring out what to do with its free agents, and a couple of players who made this past season so special are looking for new deals in quarterback Baker Mayfield and wide receiver Mike Evans. While emotions are still raw, Mayfield told reporters after the Bucs loss that if he's back in 2024, he wants Evans back.

"That guy's a stud," Mayfield said, via NFL Media.

It has been reported that Mayfield and the Buccaneers have mutual interest in the QB returning next season. Mayfield was brought in on a "prove-it" deal, and prove it he did. The former No. 1 overall pick of the Cleveland Browns put up career numbers across the board in 2023, completing 64.3% of his passes for 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while going 9-8 and winning the NFC South. In the Super Wild Card Weekend victory over the Philadelphia Eagles, Mayfield threw for 337 yards and three touchdowns. He became just one of three quarterbacks in NFL history to throw three or more passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in a playoff win for multiple franchises, joining Tom Brady and Brett Favre.

As for Evans, he had a monster campaign with 79 receptions, 1,255 receiving yards and was tied for first in the league with 13 touchdown receptions. It was his 10th straight season in which he recorded 1,000 receiving yards, which is the second-longest streak in NFL history. He's the only player with 10 straight 1,000-yard seasons to start a career.

Evans told reporters after the game that Mayfield is "criminally underrated," via NFL Media, and that he also hopes they are back together in 2024. Both players were key for Tampa Bay's success. Now, the Bucs need to find a way to keep both in the fold.