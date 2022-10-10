The Carolina Panthers have seen better days. In the aftermath of Sunday's loss to the 49ers, the club fired head coach Matt Rhule and is also now going to be without their starting quarterback for at least the foreseeable future. According to multiple reports, Baker Mayfield suffered a high-ankle sprain during that matchup with San Francisco and is expected to be sidelined for a couple of weeks.

Mayfield was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot during his postgame press conference and told reporters that he suffered a left ankle injury and would have tests done to determine its severity on Monday.

"A little painful right now,'' Mayfield said of the injury postgame. "I'm not real sure exactly what it is. We'll examine that tomorrow and find out. So right now I'm managing the pain and learning to step in the boot.''

Baker Mayfield CAR • QB • 6 CMP% 54.9 YDs 962 TD 4 INT 4 YD/Att 6.29 View Profile

ESPN reported on Monday that Mayfield is getting additional medical opinions to help make the best determination of how to proceed moving forward.

Specifically, Mayfield suffered the injury late in the first half of Sunday's loss when a player fell on his ankle. He then limped to the locker room with 11 seconds left in the half but did play the majority of the second half. Veteran P.J. Walker -- who is now in line to start for Carolina with Mayfield out -- came into the game late for mop-up duty and was 5 of 6 passing for 60 yards. In his career, Walker is 2-0 as a starter.

Mayfield was acquired by the Panthers this summer after his former team in the Browns completed the blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson. Through the first five weeks, the former No. 1 overall pick hasn't been able to elevate the offense, completing just 55% of his passes while the offense as a whole average just 4.9 yards per play (tied for the second lowest in the NFL).

Carolina also has Sam Darnold in-house, but the veteran quarterback is still on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain and Rhule recently noted that he is still a ways out from returning.