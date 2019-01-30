Baker Mayfield talks Browns' future, Freddie Kitchens as head coach and his own 2019 expectations

The Cleveland Browns are one of football's more exciting teams heading into 2019, and at the heart of that excitement is quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Browns finished 7-8-1 in Mayfield's rookie year, which may not seem dazzling on the surface, but given that the Browns were 1-31 in the last two seasons there's plenty of reason to be excited.

Mayfield joined CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday to talk about the Browns' future, and what's next in 2019.

"You gotta build on what we left off with," Mayfield said when he was asked how the Browns could avoid a letdown. "We wanted to go out this season on a high note, and losing's not the way to do it. But where we were headed was important. So realizing what we built, the consistency, all that -- the details -- what we harped on. And then carrying that into the offseason. You know we had some offseason coaching changes, we're gonna have some changeups in free agency upcoming. But I've got to be that same guy every day, I've got to show up ready for that first day of practice and see what kind of team we've got and lead us the right way."

Mayfield is a leader beyond his years already. Last season he passed for 3,725 yards, 27 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in his 14 games, 13 of which were starts. He's proven that he has what it takes to carry the team if need be, but he said that the hiring of Freddie Kitchens as head coach will only serve to help.

"It was very important," Mayfield said of the hire. "I believe in Freddie, and Freddie believes in me. I can't ask for much more than that. So I think just the way it clicked during the season -- and everything he did for me -- in cutting up the gameplay and teaching me where to put my eyes and how to eliminate quicker. And being a quarterback, that's important, how to eliminate and find where you're supposed to look at and find the right guy to read. Being decisive, to me, is sometimes much more important than being in the right place."

Kitchens was the Browns' quarterbacks coach before Hue Jackson was fired after Week 8. Once Gregg Williams took over as interim head coach, Kitchens was promoted to offensive coordinator. After Kitchens took over, Mayfield's completion percentage spiked to 68.44 percent, up from 58.3 percent with Jackson. His touchdown-to-interception ratio also spiked, going to 2:1 from 1.33:1. While part of that could have been Mayfield gaining experience over the course of the season, the jump is noticeable. He was better in every statistical category after the change.

The Browns are trying to get out of a state of perpetual rebuild, and they think Mayfield is the guy to help them do it. While that remains to be seen, they're off to a solid start.