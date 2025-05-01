Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield welcomed rookie wide receiver and first-round draft pick Emeka Egbuka to the team by taking him and his family out to brunch the day after their arrival in Tampa. Mayfield's gesture toward Egbuka, the No. 19 overall pick in the Draft and a member of Ohio State's 2024 national championship team, was shared by Bucs general manager Jason Licht while speaking to Mad Dog Radio.

"He immediately asked me for Emeka's number and he said, 'When is he getting in?'" Licht recalled. "And he came in -- we flew in Emeka and his family on Friday. And on Saturday morning, Baker and his wife picked them all up and took them out to brunch just to show 'em around and get to know them.

"He didn't have to do that. And he probably doesn't want me even telling anybody that. He does that under the radar without wanting any fanfare for it."

In addition to Egbuka's parents, stepfather, and girlfriend, the group that went to brunch also included members of the Buccaneers' offensive line including Luke Goedeke, Cody Mauch, Ben Bredeson and Graham Barton. The group also included Bucs vice president of player engagement Duke Preston.

Mayfield's gesture further illustrates the leadership role he has taken on since successfully reviving his NFL career as quarterback of the Buccaneers. After being cast off by the Cleveland Browns and spending a year bouncing between teams, Mayfield landed in Tampa Bay in 2023 and has since led the Bucs to two-straight NFC South titles as well as a playoff win.