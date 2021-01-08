A lifelong Cleveland Browns fan who has terminal cancer got the chance to fulfill his final wish last week. Tom Seipel, with help from the Browns and a podcast host, travelled to Cleveland and watched his favorite team clinch their first postseason berth since 2002.

Seipel, who has kidney cancer and is currently under hospice care, attended the Browns' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16 as a guest of Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily.

It all started in December when Seipel posted on the Browns' Reddit page about his health and his wishes to see the Browns clinch a playoff spot in person. The hots of a Browns' fan podcast, Dawgs of War, noticed the post on Reddit, as did Emily Mayfield.

The Dawgs of War host Rawley Davis set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for Seipel and his father to travel from Georgia to Cleveland and attend the game. Over $24,500 was raised in a short span. With the travel costs handled, Davis was able to get in contact with Emily Mayfield.

"I never thought this would turn into anything," Seipel told the Akron Beacon Journal of posting on Reddit.

The Browns star quarterback then reached out to Seipel with an inspiring video message.

"You're extremely inspirational, man, you're a warrior," the Browns quarterback said in the video. "Just want to say, keep fighting. Appreciate your support and we'll see what happens when we get into the playoffs, we'll see if we make those dreams come true, bud."

Emily Mayfield hooked Seipel up with 10 seats in her suite for Seipel and his father. This was the first NFL game Seipel attended in two years since being diagnosed with cancer. He got to meet the Mayfields outside of the stadium following the Browns' 24-22 win over the Steelers.

"That's the class act that he is," Seipel said of the Browns QB. "Baker is every bit of swagger, Mr. Dangerous. He's got that cool, edgy attitude, but at the same time he has the biggest heart in the world."