Baker Mayfield's wife Emily calls out Browns reporter over question about Freddie Kitchens' shirt

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield's wife Emily Mayfield was not too happy about a question a reporter asked her husband on Sunday, and took to social media to express her frustration. The Browns lost to their divisional opponent Pittsburgh Steelers in a game that ended following a late Baker Mayfield interception. The 20-13 loss at Heinz Field put the Browns at a very concerning 5-7 on the season.

Before the game, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens was seen on social media wearing a shirt that read, "Pittsburgh Started It," a not-so-subtle reference to what occurred the last time these teams met.

Clleveland.com Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot asked Kitchens about the shirt after the game, and Emily Mayfield did not approve of the question.

"Why is this the focus of your questions? 🤔 MUCH more to focus on than that.... @MaryKayCabot," Emily Mayfield wrote on Twitter.

Cabot responded to the criticism and defended her question.

"I asked exactly one t-shirt question after the game," she wrote. "I asked Baker what he thought of it, and he defended Kitchens, which I thought was pretty cool. He gave a great answer, saying 'I've done much worse.' Funny, and struck the right note."

This game was circled on the calendar by many because it was the rematch of the game that ended in a brawl just a few weeks ago.

When the teams first met last month, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett struck Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head with his own helmet during a fight that got way out of hand. That led to suspensions being handed to players on both teams, including an indefinite one for Garrett.

The shirt Kitchens wore was a bold callback to the chaos that ensued during that Week 11 game.

Some on Twitter responded to Emily Mayfield, asking what Cabot should focus on, given the multiple issues the team had Sunday, and during most of the season.

"Football, in general, would be a good start," she tweeted.