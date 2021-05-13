Ladies and gentlemen, the 2021 NFL schedule is officially here. With the draft in the books and most rosters all but locked and loaded for the fall, we can finally turn our eyes toward the season. The AFC North, in particular, promises plenty of intrigue this year, with three teams coming off of playoff seasons. The Ravens' 2021 season promises to be full of intrigue, as Lamar Jackson looks to lead Baltimore beyond the divisional round of the playoffs for the first time since 2012. Here's a full rundown of their 17-game schedule, including key matchups and a season prediction:

2021 Ravens schedule

Week Opponent Date Time (ET) Network 1 at Raiders Sept. 13 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC 2 vs. Chiefs Sept. 19 8:20 p.m. NBC 3 at Lions Sept. 26 1 p.m. CBS 4 at Broncos Oct. 3 4:25 p.m. CBS 5 vs. Colts Oct. 11 8:15 p.m. ESPN 6 vs. Chargers Oct. 17 1 p.m. CBS 7 vs. Bengals Oct. 24 1 p.m. CBS 8 Bye Week 9 vs. Vikings Nov. 7 1 p.m. FOX 10 at Dolphins Nov. 11 8:20 p.m. FOX/NFLN/Amazon 11 at Bears Nov. 21 1 p.m. CBS 12 vs. Browns Nov. 28 8:20 p.m. NBC 13 at Steelers Dec. 5 4:25 p.m. CBS 14 at Browns Dec. 12 1 p.m. CBS 15 vs. Packers Dec. 19 1 p.m. FOX 16 at Bengals Dec. 26 1 p.m. CBS 17 vs. Rams Jan. 2 4:25 p.m. FOX 18 vs. Steelers Jan. 9 1 p.m. CBS

Ravens key games

Week 12 vs. Browns: The Ravens sweep of the Browns in 2020 allowed Baltimore to finish just ahead of Cleveland in the final standings. Continued success against the Browns would go a long way in Baltimore winning its third division crown since 2018.

The Ravens sweep of the Browns in 2020 allowed Baltimore to finish just ahead of Cleveland in the final standings. Continued success against the Browns would go a long way in Baltimore winning its third division crown since 2018. Week 2 vs. Chiefs: Had Baltimore been able to get past Buffalo, this would have been last year's AFC title game. As is the case for every AFC team, the Ravens will measure themselves against the team that has represented the conference in the previous two Super Bowls.

Had Baltimore been able to get past Buffalo, this would have been last year's AFC title game. As is the case for every AFC team, the Ravens will measure themselves against the team that has represented the conference in the previous two Super Bowls. Week 10 at Dolphins: Outside of divisional opponents, the Ravens won't face any team on the road that made the playoffs in 2020. The best of that bunch is the Dolphins, who barely missed the playoffs following a 10-6 record. This is a nice test against a formidable foe.

Ravens toughest matchup

Week: 13 | Date: Dec. 5 | Time: 4:25 p.m.

Opponent: at Steelers

Heinz Field isn't an easy place for any visitor to win, and it's even harder when you're the Steelers' archrival. But if the Ravens can win in Pittsburgh, that may ultimately determine which team finishes above the other in the final division standings. Lamar Jackson has yet to have a big game against the Steelers. This would be a good time for that to happen.

Ravens projected win total

2021 record prediction: 11-6

Baltimore plays just two returning playoff teams before heading into its Week 8 bye. The Ravens' schedule gets significantly tougher after the bye, however, with eight games against teams that either posted a winning record or made the playoffs in 2020. A fast start is going to be crucial to the Ravens' division hopes in 2021.