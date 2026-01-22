A new era is underway for the Baltimore Ravens, as the team announced Thursday it is hiring Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter as its new coach.

Minter, 42, is replacing John Harbaugh, who won a Super Bowl, six AFC North titles and made 12 playoff appearances across 18 seasons with the franchise before he was fired on Jan. 6. The Ravens decided to go in a different direction after a season that began with significant expectations ended without a postseason berth. Harbaugh subsequently was hired by the New York Giants.

"We are thrilled to announce an agreement with Jesse Minter to be the fourth head coach in Baltimore Ravens history," general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. "Jesse is a strong leader who possesses a brilliant football mind and a spirit that will resonate with our players and fanbase alike. Jesse comes from a football family, with success at every level of the sport, and we are confident that he is the right coach to lead the Ravens forward. Congratulations to Jesse and his wife, Rachelle, and the entire Minter family. It's time to get to work!"

Minter was hired by Harbaugh away from Georgia State in 2017 to be a Ravens defensive assistant. After four seasons, he left Baltimore to become a defensive coordinator at the college level. Minter spent one season at Vanderbilt before landing on the staff of Jim Harbaugh, John's brother, at Michigan. During his second season at Michigan, Minter helped the program capture its first national title since 1997. Michigan's defense allowed the fewest points in the nation that season.

Minter then followed Jim Harbaugh to the Chargers, where in 2024 he presided over the league's top scoring defense. This year, the Chargers ranked ninth in the NFL in points allowed, fifth in passing yards allowed, eighth in rushing yards allowed, fifth in third down efficiency and fourth in red zone efficiency.

Minter is coming to a Ravens team that started 1-5 before finishing with an 8-9 record. Baltimore's defense was a big reason for the team's disappointing season as it finished 18th in the league in points allowed, 30th in passing yards allowed, and tied for 27th in sacks.

Offensively, the Ravens still have two of the league's best players in quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry. The clock is ticking on both players, and Minter will be tasked with getting the most out of the remaining years of Jackson's prime. A two-time MVP, Jackson is one of the most electric players in league history, but he's played in just one AFC title game and has never been to the Super Bowl. That has created a narrative that Jackson -- despite his immense talent -- isn't quite good enough to take the Ravens to the promised land. Minter will now try to help Jackson dispel that narrative.