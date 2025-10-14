The Baltimore Ravens will release defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson from their practice squad in what was described as an "amicable mutual decision," according to ESPN. This move comes one week after the Ravens traded pass rusher Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for defensive back Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

The Ravens signed Gardner-Johnson to their practice squad Oct. 7 after the Houston Texans released him. The Texans acquired Gardner-Johnson via a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in March but cut ties with him just three games into the 2025 season.

"It was my decision to move on," coach DeMeco Ryans said at the time. "I know what's best for my team. ... Coming from me, the head coach, it was the best for our team. That's why I made the decision."

The 27-year-old Gardner-Johnson started a career-high 16 games for the Eagles last season and was in the lineup for their Super Bowl 59 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs. He logged 59 total tackles, tied his career best with six interceptions and 12 pass deflections.

A former fourth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Gardner-Johnson led the NFL with six interceptions during his first stint with the Eagles in 2022. He spent the first three years of his career with the New Orleans Saints.