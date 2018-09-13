Baltimore Ravens vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals in Cincinnati on 'Thursday Night Football'
Cincinnati will look to defend their home turf on Thursday against Baltimore at 8:20 p.m. The game is expected to be a close one, with Cincinnati going off at just a one-point favorite.
Cincinnati had a bit more than a touchdown to spare in a 34-23 victory over Indianapolis. No one put up better numbers for Cincinnati than Andy Dalton, who brought his A game into the match. He passed for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
Meanwhile, Baltimore gave their fans exactly what they wanted out of a home opener. They steamrollered Buffalo 47-3. With Baltimore ahead 26-0 at the half, the game was all but over already.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. The Baltimore defense got after the quarterback against Buffalo to the tune of six sacks, so hopefully Cincinnati's offensive line has put in some good practice this past week in preparation for the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Paul Brown Stadium, Ohio
- TV: NFL Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Prediction
The Bengals are a slight one-point favorite against the Ravens.
Last season, Cincinnati were 8-7-1 against the spread. As for Baltimore, they were 8-6-2 against the spread
Series History
Cincinnati have won four out of their last six games against Baltimore.
- 2017 - Baltimore Ravens 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 31
- 2017 - Cincinnati Bengals 0 vs. Baltimore Ravens 20
- 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 27 vs. Baltimore Ravens 10
- 2016 - Baltimore Ravens 19 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 14
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 24 vs. Baltimore Ravens 16
- 2015 - Baltimore Ravens 24 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 28
