Cleveland Browns @ Baltimore Ravens

Current Records: Cleveland 5-3, Baltimore 7-2

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

The Cleveland Browns will head out on the road to face off against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Last Sunday, Cleveland never let their opponents score. They claimed a resounding 27-0 victory over the Cardinals at home. Cleveland was heavily favored coming into this match, and the results showcase why.

Amari Cooper and Deshaun Watson were among the main playmakers for the Browns as the former picked up 139 receiving yards and a touchdown and the latter threw for 219 yards and two touchdowns.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Cardinals to a paltry 58 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Browns' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out seven times before it was all said and done. Leading the way was Dalvin Tomlinson and his 2.5 sacks.

Meanwhile, Baltimore came tearing into Sunday's matchup with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15.7 points) and they left with even more momentum. They took their matchup at home with ease, bagging a 37-3 win over the Seahawks. With that victory, Baltimore brought their scoring average up to 26.3 points per game.

Among those leading the charge was Keaton Mitchell, who rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown on only nine carries. Mitchell was no stranger to the big play, turning on the jets for a run that went for 60 yards. The team also got some help courtesy of Gus Edwards, who rushed for 52 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries.

Their wins bumped Cleveland to 5-3 and Baltimore to 7-2.

The Browns are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

Baltimore is a solid 6-point favorite against Cleveland, according to the latest NFL odds.



The over/under is set at 37.5 points.

Series History

Baltimore has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cleveland.