Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns score: Live updates, analysis, results for Sunday's crucial AFC game
We're bringing you live updates as the Ravens try to clinch the AFC North with a win over the Browns
Another season, another Week 17 playoff game for the Ravens. On Sunday, the Ravens will host the Browns with the AFC North title at stake. With a win, the Ravens will capture the division over the Steelers, who need to beat the Bengals to put themselves in a position to steal the crown away from the Ravens.
If this sounds familiar, it's because the Ravens found themselves in a remarkably similar situation a season ago, when they needed to beat the Bengals to secure a playoff berth in Week 17. They ended up dropping a heartbreaker that ended with an Andy Dalton touchdown in the final seconds, which sent the Bills to the playoffs over the Ravens. This year, it's Rookie of the Year candidate Baker Mayfield standing in their way. These aren't the Browns the Ravens are used to playing. These Browns, who can finish above .500 for the first time since 2007 with a win, are 5-2 since firing Hue Jackson. And now, they can cap their already excellent season by squashing the Ravens' playoff dreams.
We'll be live blogging the game below. After the game, this post will turn into a takeaways-style recap.
