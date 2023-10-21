Who's Playing

Detroit Lions @ Baltimore Ravens

Current Records: Detroit 5-1, Baltimore 4-2

How To Watch

When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: FOX

What to Know

The Lions are 0-2 against the Ravens since December of 2017 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Detroit Lions will head out on the road to face off against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET at M&T Bank Stadium. The Lions will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

Last Sunday, the Lions strolled past the Buccaneers with points to spare, taking the game 20-6.

Jared Goff looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 353 yards and two touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown was another key contributor, picking up 124 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Meanwhile, the Ravens beat the Titans 24-16 on Sunday.

Lamar Jackson was the offensive standout of the match as he threw for 223 yards and a touchdown. Justin Tucker did his part by putting the 'special' in special teams, booting in six field goals.

The team's defense also helped out by holding the Titans to a paltry 233 yards. A big part of that defensive dominance came down to the Ravens' ability to keep the quarterback under pressure: the team laid him out six times before it was all said and done. The heavy lifting was done by Jadeveon Clowney and Justin Madubuike who racked up four sacks between them.

Their wins bumped Detroit to 5-1 and Baltimore to 4-2.

Not only did both teams in this Sunday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, the game is expected to be close, with the Ravens going off as just a 3-point favorite. This contest might not be the best time to bet the Lions against the spread since they've let bettors down the last four times they've played.

Odds

Baltimore is a 3-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest NFL odds.





The over/under is set at 42 points.

Series History

Baltimore has won both of the games they've played against Detroit in the last 6 years.