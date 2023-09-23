Who's Playing

Indianapolis Colts @ Baltimore Ravens

Current Records: Indianapolis 1-1, Baltimore 2-0

How To Watch

When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium -- Baltimore, Maryland TV: CBS

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Indianapolis Colts will head out on the road to face off against the Baltimore Ravens at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium. Both teams worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

Last Sunday, the Colts earned a 31-20 win over the Texans. With that victory, Indianapolis brought their scoring average up to 26 points per game.

Meanwhile, the Ravens sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 27-24 win over the Bengals on Sunday. With that victory, Baltimore brought their scoring average up to 26 points per game.

QB Lamar Jackson looked great while leading his team to the win, throwing for 237 yards and two touchdowns. Jackson wound up with a passer rating of 112.8.

The Colts are hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 6-11 record against the spread.

Their wins bumped Indianapolis to 1-1 and Baltimore to 2-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when these two teams clash.

Odds

Baltimore is a big 8-point favorite against Indianapolis, according to the latest NFL odds.

The over/under is set at 45 points.

Series History

Baltimore has won all of the games they've played against Indianapolis in the last 6 years.