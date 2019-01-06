Baltimore Ravens vs. Los Angeles Chargers score: Live updates, game stats, analysis for AFC Wild Card game

Welcome back to Wild Card Weekend!

The early game of the Sunday afternoon slate features a rematch of two teams with a fascinating contrast in styles. The Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers squared off in LA back in Week 16, with the Ravens prevailing by a score of 22-10. The rematch will be played at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

When they actually take the field, we're going to be looking at two teams that could hardly be more different -- at least on offense. Baltimore runs an offense straight out of the 1970s, with the Ravens having run the ball 64 percent of the time since Lamar Jackson took over as their quarterback back in Week 11. Philip Rivers and the Chargers, meanwhile, run an incredibly modern offense and sling the ball all over the field.

Maybe the only thing these two teams have in common is that they both sport excellent defenses. The Ravens finished the year ranked inside the top three in almost every statistical category, and in some respects even compare favorably to the famed 2000 Ravens defense that led the team to a Super Bowl. The Chargers finished inside the top 10 in almost every category.

We can't wait to find out which team advances to face the New England Patriots. Follow along with us as we live blog the festivities.