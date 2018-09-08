Baltimore vs. Buffalo: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Baltimore were on the positive side of.500 last season and will now be looking to kick off an even more successful year. They will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Buffalo at 1:00 PM. Baltimore will be hoping to build upon the 13-7 win they picked up against Buffalo the last time they played.

Baltimore are a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5 point margin of victory. That's hardly a sure thing, especially this early in the season, so expect a good game.