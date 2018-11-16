Baltimore vs. Cincinnati: How to watch NFL online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Ravens vs. Bengals football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (away)
Current records: Baltimore 4-5; Cincinnati 5-4
What to Know
Baltimore have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Baltimore have a defense that allows only 17.78 points per game, so Baltimore's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The last time they met, Baltimore were the 26-14 winner over Pittsburgh. This time around? They had no such luck. Baltimore took a 16-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of Pittsburgh. Baltimore can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.
Meanwhile, it was a contest Cincinnati are hoping to forget as they lost a 14-51 blowout to New Orleans last week. Cincinnati were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 7-35.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Cincinnati have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Baltimore.
- 2018 - Cincinnati Bengals 34 vs. Baltimore Ravens 23
- 2017 - Baltimore Ravens 27 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 31
- 2017 - Cincinnati Bengals 0 vs. Baltimore Ravens 20
- 2016 - Cincinnati Bengals 27 vs. Baltimore Ravens 10
- 2016 - Baltimore Ravens 19 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 14
- 2015 - Cincinnati Bengals 24 vs. Baltimore Ravens 16
- 2015 - Baltimore Ravens 24 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 28
