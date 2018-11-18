Baltimore vs. Cincinnati: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Ravens vs. Bengals football game

Baltimore have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Cincinnati at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Baltimore have a defense that allows only 17.78 points per game, so Baltimore's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The last time they met, Baltimore were the 26-14 winner over Pittsburgh. This time around? They had no such luck. Baltimore took a 16-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of Pittsburgh. Baltimore can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.

Meanwhile, it was a contest Cincinnati are hoping to forget as they lost a 14-51 blowout to New Orleans last week. Cincinnati were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 7-35.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

