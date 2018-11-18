Baltimore vs. Cincinnati updates: Live NFL game scores, results for Sunday
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Ravens vs. Bengals football game
1st Quarter Recap
Fans were barely able to find their seats before the heavily-favored Baltimore Ravens got down to business. Baltimore have emerged as the frontrunner after one quarter and are ahead of Cincinnati 7-0. Baltimore have been relying on Lamar Jackson, who has picked up 49 yards on the ground on 6 carries, and Alex Collins, who has punched in 1 rushing TD.
Baltimore have the opportunity to put an end to a three-game dry spell. Of course, they will have to fight to make this dream a reality. We'll see if things pan out for them.
Game Preview
Baltimore have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. They will square off against Cincinnati at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore have a defense that allows only 17.78 points per game, so Baltimore's offense will have their work cut out for them.
The last time they met, Baltimore were the 26-14 winner over Pittsburgh. This time around? They had no such luck. Baltimore took a 16-23 hit to the loss column at the hands of Pittsburgh. Baltimore can't seem to catch a break and have now endured three losses in a row.
Meanwhile, it was a contest Cincinnati are hoping to forget as they lost a 14-51 blowout to New Orleans last week. Cincinnati were in a tough position by the half, with the score already sitting at 7-35.
With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
