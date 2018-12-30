Baltimore vs. Cleveland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)

Current records: Baltimore 8-6; Cleveland 7-6-1

What to Know

Baltimore and Cleveland will round out the year against one another on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium at 4:25 p.m. With a win (or tie and some luck) Baltimore will make it into the playoffs.

Baltimore were expected to lose against the Chargers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Baltimore took their match against the Chargers 22-10.

Meanwhile, Cleveland received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They came out on top against Cincinnati by a score of 26-18. The over/under? 44. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Baltimore are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 8-7 against the spread.

Their wins bumped Baltimore to 9-6-1 and Cleveland to 7-7-2. Cleveland's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Baltimore defensive front that amassed four sacks against the Chargers, so we'll see if they are up to the task.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET

Sunday at 4:25 PM ET Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $95.65

Prediction

The Ravens are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Browns.

This season, Baltimore are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 8-6-1 against the spread

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 5.5 point favorite.

Over/Under: 40.5

Series History

Baltimore have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Cleveland.

2018 - Cleveland Browns 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens 9

2017 - Cleveland Browns 10 vs. Baltimore Ravens 27

2017 - Baltimore Ravens 24 vs. Cleveland Browns 10

2016 - Baltimore Ravens 28 vs. Cleveland Browns 7

2016 - Cleveland Browns 20 vs. Baltimore Ravens 25

2015 - Cleveland Browns 27 vs. Baltimore Ravens 33

2015 - Baltimore Ravens 30 vs. Cleveland Browns 33

Top Projected Fantasy Players

Nick Chubb: 10.41 points

Gus Edwards: 9.21 points

Lamar Jackson: 19.21 points

Weather

The current forecast: cool, with a temperature of 46 degrees.