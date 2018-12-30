Baltimore vs. Cleveland: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ravens vs. Browns football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Cleveland Browns (away)
Current records: Baltimore 8-6; Cleveland 7-6-1
What to Know
Baltimore and Cleveland will round out the year against one another on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium at 4:25 p.m. With a win (or tie and some luck) Baltimore will make it into the playoffs.
Baltimore were expected to lose against the Chargers last week, but instead they received a nice stocking stuffer. Baltimore took their match against the Chargers 22-10.
Meanwhile, Cleveland received the perfect holiday gift last Sunday. They came out on top against Cincinnati by a score of 26-18. The over/under? 44. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Baltimore are the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with them, who are 8-7 against the spread.
Their wins bumped Baltimore to 9-6-1 and Cleveland to 7-7-2. Cleveland's offensive line will need to gear up for a tough test against a Baltimore defensive front that amassed four sacks against the Chargers, so we'll see if they are up to the task.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $95.65
Prediction
The Ravens are a solid 6.5 point favorite against the Browns.
This season, Baltimore are 8-6-1 against the spread. As for Cleveland, they are 8-6-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 5.5 point favorite.
Over/Under: 40.5
Series History
Baltimore have won 5 out of their last 7 games against Cleveland.
- 2018 - Cleveland Browns 12 vs. Baltimore Ravens 9
- 2017 - Cleveland Browns 10 vs. Baltimore Ravens 27
- 2017 - Baltimore Ravens 24 vs. Cleveland Browns 10
- 2016 - Baltimore Ravens 28 vs. Cleveland Browns 7
- 2016 - Cleveland Browns 20 vs. Baltimore Ravens 25
- 2015 - Cleveland Browns 27 vs. Baltimore Ravens 33
- 2015 - Baltimore Ravens 30 vs. Cleveland Browns 33
Top Projected Fantasy Players
- Nick Chubb: 10.41 points
- Gus Edwards: 9.21 points
- Lamar Jackson: 19.21 points
Weather
The current forecast: cool, with a temperature of 46 degrees.
