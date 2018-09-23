Baltimore vs. Denver: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Baltimore will look to defend its home turf on Sunday against Denver at 1:00 p.m. Baltimore is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5 point margin of victory.
Baltimore were out to avenge their 27-31 defeat to Cincinnati from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Baltimore took a 23-34 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cincinnati. Baltimore's loss came about despite a quality game from Joe Flacco, who passed for 376 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Last week, Denver won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oakland 20-19. The success made it back-to-back wins for Denver.
Denver's win lifted them to 2-0 while Baltimore's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. In their win, Denver relied heavily on Case Keenum, who accumulated 222 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. Baltimore will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.
