Baltimore vs. Denver: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Live scores, highlights and updates from the Ravens vs. Broncos football game

Baltimore will look to defend its home turf on Sunday against Denver at 1:00 p.m. Baltimore is a solid favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5 point margin of victory.

Baltimore were out to avenge their 27-31 defeat to Cincinnati from the last time they squared off against one another, but they had no such luck. Baltimore took a 23-34 hit to the loss column at the hands of Cincinnati. Baltimore's loss came about despite a quality game from Joe Flacco, who passed for 376 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Last week, Denver won a matchup that couldn't have been any closer, slipping by Oakland 20-19. The success made it back-to-back wins for Denver.

Denver's win lifted them to 2-0 while Baltimore's defeat dropped them down to 1-1. In their win, Denver relied heavily on Case Keenum, who accumulated 222 passing yards and punched in 1 rushing TD. Baltimore will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

