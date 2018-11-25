Baltimore vs. Oakland: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Ravens vs. Raiders football game
Who's Playing
Baltimore Ravens (home) vs. Oakland Raiders (away)
Current records: Baltimore 5-5-1; Oakland 2-8-1
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Baltimore. On Sunday they will take on Oakland at 1:00 p.m. The two teams each escaped (but just barely !) with wins against their previous opponents.
Baltimore fell to Cincinnati 23-34 the last time the two teams met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Last week, Baltimore narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Cincinnati 24-21. Gus Edwards, who rushed for 115 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries, was a major factor in Baltimore's success.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Oakland and Arizona, but Oakland stepped up in the second half. Oakland came out on top in a nail-biter against Arizona, sneaking past 23-21.
Their wins bumped Baltimore to 5-5-1 and Oakland to 2-8-1. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Baltimore and Oakland clash.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $35.04
Prediction
The Ravens are a big 11.5 point favorite against the Raiders.
This season, Baltimore are 4-6-0 against the spread. As for Oakland, they are 2-7-1 against the spread
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ravens as a 10.5 point favorite.
Series History
Oakland have won 2 out of their last 3 games against Baltimore.
- 2017 - Oakland Raiders 17 vs. Baltimore Ravens 30
- 2016 - Baltimore Ravens 27 vs. Oakland Raiders 28
- 2015 - Oakland Raiders 37 vs. Baltimore Ravens 33
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
49ers release Foster after arrest
Foster allegedly pushed and slapped a woman at the team hotel on Saturday
-
Prisco's Week 12 Picks: Giants stun PHI
Prisco reveals his NFL picks for Week 12, including the Giants getting their third-straight...
-
Injuries: Mariota good, Green doubtful
Plus more on the final injury reports for Week 12
-
Expert picks for every Week 12 game
Find out everything you need to know about how Week 12 in the NFL will go right here
-
Mock: Chiefs grab DT, Rams pick CB
The shootout was fun to watch, but the Chiefs and Rams want to plug some holes on defense
-
Tips: Don't overrate traveling east
Get ready for football with everything you need to know about the Week 12 slate