Baltimore vs. Oakland Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

1st Quarter Recap

We've got an early Upset Alert brewing as Oakland have gotten out to a surprisingly quick start. After one quarter neither squad has the matchup in the bag, but Oakland lead 7-3. Nobody has stood out from the pack for them offensively yet, with Lee Smith being one of several leaders.

Oakland and Baltimore came into this game with previous-game wins. We'll see if Oakland can maintain their lead to polish off another victory and cancel out Baltimore's positive energy.

Game Preview

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Baltimore. On Sunday they will take on Oakland at 1:00 p.m. The two teams each escaped (but just barely !) with wins against their previous opponents.

Baltimore fell to Cincinnati 23-34 the last time the two teams met; this time around, they exacted some revenge. Last week, Baltimore narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Cincinnati 24-21. Gus Edwards, who rushed for 115 yards and 1 touchdown on 17 carries, was a major factor in Baltimore's success.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up at the half for Oakland and Arizona, but Oakland stepped up in the second half. Oakland came out on top in a nail-biter against Arizona, sneaking past 23-21. The win was some much needed relief for Oakland as it spelled the end of their five-game losing streak.

Their wins bumped Baltimore to 5-5 and Oakland to 2-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Baltimore and Oakland clash.