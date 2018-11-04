Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game

Baltimore will be playing at home against Pittsburgh at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday. Baltimore is expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the game prepared for a fight.

The match between Baltimore and Carolina last week was not a total blowout, but with Baltimore falling 36-21, it was darn close. A silver lining for Baltimore was the play of Joe Flacco, who passed for 192 yards and 1 touchdown. If you haven't heard Flacco's name lately, then you haven't been paying much attention: he has loomed large in their past eight games.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh might be getting used to good results now that the squad has three wins in a row. They had enough points to win and then some against Cleveland, taking their match 33-18.

Pittsburgh's victory lifted them to 4-2-1 while Baltimore's loss dropped them down to 4-4. With four turnovers, Baltimore had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Pittsburgh exploit that vulnerability.