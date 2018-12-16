Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay Live updates Score, results, highlights, for Sunday's NFL game
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Ravens vs. Buccaneers football game
After two games on the road, Baltimore is heading back home. On Sunday they will take on Tampa Bay at 1:00 p.m. ET. Baltimore have a defense that allows only 18.54 points per game, so Tampa Bay's offense will have their work cut out for them.
Baltimore are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
Baltimore fought the good fight in their overtime game last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of Kansas City by a score of 24-27. Baltimore's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Lamar Jackson, who picked up 71 yards on the ground on 13 carries and threw 2 TDs, and Kenneth Dixon, who rushed for 59 yards and 1 touchdown on 8 carries. Dixon didn't help their cause against Atlanta two weeks ago much, which puts this performance into even sharper relief.
The last time they met, Tampa Bay were the 48-40 winner over New Orleans. This time around? They had no such luck. Tampa Bay came up short against New Orleans, falling 14-28.
The teams both will surely be scrapping tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses last week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Gruden blasts Stephen A. for NFL TV flub
The Raiders coach did a nice job deflecting away from questions about Amari Cooper
-
Patriots vs. Steelers odds, expert picks
SportsLine's RJ White has his finger on the pulse of the Patriots and Steelers
-
MNF: Panthers vs Saints odds, sims, pick
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Saints vs. Vikings game 10,000 tim...
-
NFL DFS for Week 15: DraftKings lineup
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1 million in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and...
-
Cowboys vs. Colts odds, top expert picks
Emory Hunt has his finger on the pulse of Ezekiel Elliott and the Cowboys
-
Eagles vs. Rams odds, SNF picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Rams vs. Eagles game 10,000 times.