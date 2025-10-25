In an unusual turn of events Saturday morning, the Baltimore Ravens changed their Friday injury report status for two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson from "full participation" to "limited" and have taken him from "questionable" for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears to "out."

According to a source and first reported by NFL Network, Jackson participated in Friday's practice with the scout team. The Ravens should have listed Jackson -- the unquestioned starter coming off a first-team All Pro season -- as a limited participant. Instead, they listed him as full.

The injury report policy has been in place in the NFL for almost 80 years as a "cornerstone of public confidence in the NFL," according to the policy. "The credibility of the NFL, teams, owners and team personnel requires full compliance with and uniform enforcement of the policy," it continues.

Baltimore was almost certainly trying to play games with the Bears, but its belated change on the report occurred just days after the largest sports gambling scandal in years hit the NBA, the bad optics of which are not going unnoticed around the NFL.

"This is not the best week to have this happen to you," said a league source. "It wouldn't be good for any player, but quarterbacks are the most scrutinized."

A source says the Ravens believed Jackson was a full participant because he was at practice for the entirety of Friday's practice. Until Saturday morning, it was believed to be Jackson's first full practice since leaving the Week 4 game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury.

Jackson has missed the past two games with the injury. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, and the "full" designation on Friday could lead one to believe he was progressing toward playing Sunday against the Bears. In fact, sources with Chicago told CBS Sports the Bears expected Jackson to play as late as Saturday morning.

But the league's injury report policy is clear that full participation "means 100 percent of a player's normal repetitions." It even accounts for Friday's scenario where Jackson, a normal starter, takes part in scout team reps.

"Participation on the scout team, no matter how extensive, by a player whose normal repetitions would be with the starters but for his medical condition, would not alter the player's proper designation as "Limited Participation,'" the policy reads.

Tyler "Snoop" Huntley will start Sunday for the Ravens after Baltimore demoted Cooper Rush.

The FBI arrested Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, former NBA player and coach Damon Jones and Basketball Hall of Famer and Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups as part of a sweeping investigation into illegal sports gambling across two cases. All three men are allegedly connected, at least in part, to trading inside, non-public information regarding player injuries.

In common cases where there is a dispute surrounding an injury report, the NFL's Management Council regularly investigates to ensure compliance with the policy. In 2019, the NFL fined the Steelers and head coach Mike Tomlin a combined $100,000 for what it deemed as not accurately defined quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's injury status earlier in that season.

Queries into compliance usually take a matter of weeks, but one source noted that may not be the case with the Ravens considering this all comes on the heels of the current largest story in sports.

The NFL's injury report policy began in 1947 when then-commissioner Bert Bell explicitly hoped to stymie some of the biggest sports bettors in the country.

"One more weapon we are using to thwart gamblers is in the form of an order which makes it necessary for every coach to announce all player injuries," Bell said, according to an eight-decade-old press clipping. "If Sammy Baugh, for instance, is hurt during the week his coach, Turk Edwards, must announce the fact to the papers. Thus the public won't be in the dark. There'll be no more of this business of withholding injuries to fool the other team."