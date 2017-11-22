Bar offers free beer until Packers score, forced to give away 300 cups during shutout

Nobody misses Aaron Rodgers more than the Green Bay Packers, who went from a Super Bowl contender to an afterthought when Rodgers broke his collarbone back in Week 6. The Bavarian Bierhaus, a pub based in Glendale, Wisconsin, is a close second.

As CBC Radio reported on Tuesday, The Bavarian Bierhaus always offers free beers on Sundays from kickoff until the Packers score. As you can imagine, they've been churning through a ton of free beer ever since Rodgers went down with a broken collarbone.

On Sunday, disaster struck. The Packers got shut out by the Ravens, which meant free beer during the entire game.

"What happens is that people come to the Bierhaus to watch the Packer game and at kick off we start serving free beer to anybody who would like it ... We serve the first initial free beers and, typically, historically, we've been done serving free beer by the middle of first quarter," Scott Bell, the bar's general manager, explained to "As It Happens" host Carol Off. "Sunday's game didn't work out that way."

As a result of the shutout, The Bavarian Beirhaus gave away somewhere between 275-300 cups of free beer, according to Bell.

"I have to tell you, Carol, that so many people, when they came back after the halftime and in the third quarter, actually apologized for drinking my beer, hoping the Packers would score," he said.

Just how bad has it been? In the six games started by Rodgers, the Packers failed to score in the first quarter only twice (including the game in which Rodgers got hurt). Hundley has already failed to get the Packers on the board in the first quarter twice in four starts. In five full games with Rodgers, the Packers averaged 27.4 points per game. In nearly five full games with Hundley, they've averaged 13.4 points per game. Sunday was the Packers' first game going scoreless at Lambeau Field in 11 years.

IF you were wondering…

It's been 11 years to the day since the Packers were shutout at Lambeau.

Patriots beat them 35-0 Week 11, 2006. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) November 19, 2017

So no, Bell couldn't have known what was coming when he showed up to work on Sunday.

"Statistically, we've looked at the last couple of years of Packer play, and, generally, it's on the first drive. I mean, Packer football with Aaron Rodgers at the helm quarterbacking the team, first drive, second drive, usually a field goal or some sort of red zone activity into the end zone," Bell said. "So it was not quite expected that it would go the whole entire game. We did have a back-up quarterback in and all those kinds of things. But, in reality, you know, it was kind of a shocker."

The only good news? Though Rodgers is on injured reserve, he's eligible to return Week 15. He's already sorta returned to the practice field. The bad news? By the time Rodgers' bone heals, he might not be needed. At 5-5, the Packers are on the wrong side of the playoff bubble and they'll be forced to take on the 8-2 Steelers in Pittsburgh on Sunday night.

If you're a Packers fan in the area, head to The Bavarian Bierhaus to drown away your sorrows with free beer as the Packers will likely get walloped.

"We're going to have a whole lot of beer available, just in case the same thing repeats itself," Bell said. "But I'm confident that we'll have maybe addressed a couple things and put some points on board this week. That's my goal. And maybe even a victory. Who knows?"

I wouldn't bet on it.